SILVAPALOOZA celebrates Grand Rapids' history, vibrancy, and creatives

SILVA is Grand Rapids' multi-entertainment venue, bringing dining, drinks, games, social events, and concerts into its doors. The business plans to ring in the fall with SILVAPALOOZA, a free-to-attend, themed evening on Saturday, August 15 from 4 to 11 P.M.

SILVAPALOOZA will celebrate the community, music, and energy that makes SILVA stand out in the city.

The fall season will later feature the Forgotten Feasts Sideshow, which features a menu from the 1913 room at the Amway Grand Plaza, honoring Grand Rapids' history. Saturdays will also feature the circus-inspired Brunch Bonanza as well as the Spectacular Sideshow at 5 P.M. and 7 P.M. on Saturday evenings. The fall festivities will begin September 5 with four-course meal tickets beginning at $75.

There is a lot to look forward to and celebrate! SILVA founder Mark Secchia sat down with Todd to share more about what's in store.

SILVA is located at 955 Ottawa Ave. Visit silvagr.com for more information.

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