Shows coming to Midtown Grand Rapids this spring

With spring in full swing, it's time to leave the house and listen to some live music at downtown Grand Rapids' Midtown at Studio Park.

Midtown is an intimate, listening room-style venue featuring local Michigan artists, and occasionally artists from across the country. Here's the lineup of what artists are making an appearance this spring.

March 23: May Erlewine

Prepare for an intimate evening of music and togetherness. Songwriter May Erlewine’s songs cut right to the heart of things. Joining Erlewine on guitar will be the incredibly talented Packy Lundholm.

March 30: Charity

Charity’s Motown originals cover subject matter like religion, loss, self-love and coming-of-age with a disarming vulnerability. Her live shows are a sanctuary.

April 6: Hot Club of Cowtown

Since 1998, this Western swing-gypsy jazz trio has traveled the world, bringing their own brand of magical musical chemistry to audiences far and wide. They have created a legacy of the preservation of musical traditions that have often been overlooked by the mainstream.

April 23: Raul Midon

Having formerly toured with Shakira and collaborated with Spike Lee, Raul Midon is “...a one-man band who turns a guitar into an orchestra and his voice into a chorus.” - New York Times

April 24: The Accidentals

All female, multi-instrumentalist, indie power duo, The Accidentals, Sav Buist and Katie Larson added powerhouse, Katelynn Corll, on drums last year and blew the doors off the Festival scene. NPR calls them some of the most compelling songwriters of our time. Come enjoy their Cover Art Album Release Show, honoring women who have inspired them.

April 27: Suzanne Vega

Widely regarded as one of the foremost songwriters of her generation, Suzanne Vega emerged as a leading figure of the folk revival of the early 1980s. Bearing the stamp of a masterful storyteller who observes the world with a clinically poetic eye (The New York Times), Vega’s songs have tended to focus on city life, ordinary people and real-world subjects. Suzanne Vega will be joined on stage by her longtime guitarist, Gerry Leonard, performing a career-spanning show including favorites like Tom’s Diner, Luka, and more!

Midtown is located at 123 Ionia Ave. SW.

Get more details on these upcoming shows at themidtowngr.com.