Shorts Brewing Company celebrates 20 years of craft beer

The craft beer industry has grown, changed, and evolved over the past couple decades by creating its own industry, culture, and scene across Michigan.

Shorts Brewing Company is one of the many breweries in West Michigan, they've seen many changes and growth in their 20 years of business. From such small beginnings in Bellair, to a household name with bigger operations in Grand Rapids, they are paving the way for others to get crazy, creative, and push the envelope in the brewing industry.

Celebrate Short's 20th birthday this spring and summer with two major events: their Anniversary Celebration on April 27, and Short's Fest on June 8, in Bellaire and Elk Roads respectively.

Learn more about Short's Brewing Company and what else they're doing to celebrate 20 years in business by visiting shortsbrewing.com.