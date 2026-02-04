Shopping secondhand shines bright at the "Bling Thing" shopping event

Thrifting, consignment, and shopping secondhand has increased in popularity in recent years, and the Friends of the Hackley Public Library's annual "Bling Thing" fundraiser contributes to the environmental sustainability, while having fun in the shopping experience. This year's event will be at the Polish Falcon Club, located at 1014 W Hackley Avenue on Friday, February 6 and Saturday, February 7.

Shoppers can find deals on accessories, including costume and fine jewelry, hats, boots, scarves, purses, vintage items, designer brands, and more. From 5 P.M. to 8 P.M. on Friday, an early sale party will be held with chocolates and wine. There is a minimum $15 donation to attend.

The main sale will be held from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M. on Saturday, with half off items from 12:15 P.M. to 2 P.M. There is no donation fee to attend.

Michelle sat down with Marie Colvin and Sherry Koryzno to talk about the event.

Visit friendsofhackleypubliclibrary.org for more information.

