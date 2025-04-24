Shop local and support indie retailers on Independent Bookstore Day

Held nation-wide for the past 11 years, Independent Bookstore Day celebrates local, independent bookstores and their impact in the community. This year, the event will be April 26.

In conjunction with the all-day event, Michigan will be hosting a BookHop from April 26 through May 26. There will be 79 stores across the state participating this year, with ten of them based in the Grand Rapids area.

Amy Squires, owner of Plumfield Books and Orchard House Books & Cafe in Ada, and Lea Kocurek, owner of Cellar Bird Books in Grand Rapids, stopped by the Morning Mix to discuss what bibliophiles can expect.

Head to mibookhop.com to download a BookHop bingo card and look for a full list of bookstores participating.

To learn more about each of the shops featured in this segment, visit plumfieldbooks.com and cellarbirdbooks.com.

