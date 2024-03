The first Merchants and Makers Market of the season will be on Saturday, April 13, and this market is special because it's all about the kids.

At the first-ever Young Entrepreneurs Merchants and Makers Market, Grand Haven's Central Park Place will feature over 50 young makers selling their handmade goods.

Voyage Bowls will be selling coffee, smoothies, and smoothie bowls, and Gibson Knights (a 16-year-old singer) will be playing music.

The market will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.