Shop gifts for everyone on your list at Merchants and Makers' Very Merry Market

December is a stressful time for many, thinking about buying gifts for the loved ones on our list. For those who still need to complete their shopping list, Merchants and Makers is home to thousands of unique, handmade gifts for everyone.

Merchants and Makers' 6th annual Very Merry Market at Trillium Events is the last market of the year. There will be 55 makers selling everything from art, toys, jewelry, and beyond.

There will also be music with Plain Jane Glory and food trucks on site like Righteous Cuisine, Around Baking Co., and Voyage Bowls!

The market is open on December 10 from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., and it is $3 to get in (kids are free!)

Tickets are only available at the door. They are collecting non-perishables for the Momentum Center’s Micro-Pantry and donating a portion of the door fees to them.

Learn more about future events at merchantsandmakers.com.