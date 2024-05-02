Shop for the perfect Mother's Day gift at Merchants and Makers on May 5

Mother's Day, Father's Day, graduations, weddings, it's the season of gift-giving outside of Christmas. For those who want to be the best gifter, make it fun by purchasing a gift from a local artist at Merchants and Makers at their upcoming market on Sunday, May 5.

More than 130 talented curated makers will be set up at the Fulton Street Farmers Market, selling various handmade art, food, jewelry, and more.

The event will feature live music by Todd Aldrich and Gibson Knights. There will also be food trucks like Dune Buggy, Semifreddo, Around Baking Co, Crepes by the Lakes, and Waffle Stix.

Admission is $3, and kids get in free.

The market runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more details and upcoming shows, visit merchantsandmakers.com.