Shop for everyone on your holiday list at the Market at the Gallery on Nov. 8

Art can make the best gift, it’s one-of-a-kind, meaningful, and great for someone who has everything. There’s a party coming up at Copper Corners Art on November 8, where people can get into the holiday spirit, and find some presents to put under the tree.

At this free event, enjoy refreshments while perusing the latest and coolest items from artists around West Michigan. Whether you’re looking for the perfect trinket for yourself or starting holiday shopping, there’s a gift for everyone on your holiday list.

Market at the Gallery will take place from 5 to 8:30 p.m. at Copper Corners Art, located at 8325 Broadmoor Ave SE, Caledonia Twp.

Learn more by visiting coppercornersart.com or RSVP on Facebook.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok