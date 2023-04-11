Shop at your favorite local shops in one place at The Boutique Collective

We are all stronger together, and that's just one message behind a fabulous shopping experience that will not only support dozens of amazing local businesses, but some great causes as well.

The Boutique Collective, taking place on April 20, is a one-night shopping event dozens of West Michigan's favorite boutiques come together at Terra Square in Hudsonville.

The entrance fee is $5, with a portion of the proceeds being donated to Kids Hope USA.

Follow the event on Facebook for updates and a list of boutiques participating in the event.