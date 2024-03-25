Shipwrecks and more! Upcoming events coming to the Battle Creek Regional History Museum

The Bermuda Triangle has nothing on Michigan when it comes to lost ships and aircraft. There are so many mysteries of the Great Lakes, and there's an event at the Battle Creek Regional History Museum exploring the mysterious ships and aircraft lost to Michigan's waters.

Michigan Mysteries: The Search for Lost Ships & Aircraft

April 27 @ 2 p.m.

Cost: $5

Join BCRHM for a very special program from a genuine shipwreck hunter and author, Ross Richardson as he takes you on a journey through history at the bottom of the Great Lakes.

It's just one of many upcoming events at the museum:

PHENOMENAL WOMAN

March 30 @ 2 p.m.

Phenomenal Woman is the title of a famous poem by author Maya Angelou. This event will carry on the theme of that poem through a celebration of the great women of history from Calhoun County, Michigan. Amazing stories of women from Calhoun County will be featured in this performance in history.

DEL SHANNON WEEKEND

Tribute Concert- June 28 @ 7 p.m.

This is the second annual concert event and is the start of Del Shannon Weekend in Battle Creek, Michigan. The concert will feature a tribute to the music legend Del Shannon by the James Popenhagen Band. Classic hits like 'Runaway', 'Hats off to Larry', 'Little Town Flirt', 'Stranger in Town', 'Keep Searchin (We'll Follow the Sun)' will be featured, as well as many other songs by the artist.

Tickets are just $20 this year, and the concert is being held at the Kellogg Arena.

The opening act will be 60's Tribute Band 'Glad All Over'.

Del Shannon Classic Car Show

June 29 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Leila Arboretum 928 W Michigan Ave, Battle Creek, MI

This event is being hosted by the Misfits Car Club. All proceeds go to support the Battle Creek Regional History Museum.

Music Legacy Event

June 30 from 1 to 3 p.m.

The event will be held in the History Education Center at the Battle Creek Regional History Museum.

Battle Creek Regional History Museum is located at 307 W Jackson St.

Learn more at bcrhm.org.