Sherri French shares festive Fourth of July products

The United States is preparing to celebrate its 250th birthday, and there are plenty of ways to celebrate for a festive Fourth of July! Lifestyle and parenting contributor, Sherri French, returned to the Morning Mix with these patriotic ideas for hosting!

Pottery Barn

Americana Stripe Outdoor Pitcher - $49

Cabana Americana Outdoor Melamine Multi-Condiment Server - $89.50

Cabana Americana Outdoor Melamine Serving Bowl - $39.50

Cabana Americana Outdoor Melamine Multi-Condiment Server - A festive and functional serving piece featuring multiple compartments for dips, toppings, and snacks. Crafted from durable melamine, it's perfect for outdoor entertaining, barbecues, and holiday gatherings.

Cabana Americana Outdoor Melamine Serving Bowl - A versatile serving bowl designed with classic Americana-inspired details. Made from durable melamine, it's ideal for serving salads, fruit, chips, and other favorites at outdoor celebrations.

Americana Stripe Outdoor Pitcher - This striped outdoor pitcher adds a patriotic touch to any tablescape while making it easy to serve water, lemonade, or cocktails. Designed for both style and durability, it's perfect for al fresco entertaining.

Kravet Meadow Stripe Cotton/Linen Table Throw - Woven from a cotton-linen blend, this table throw features timeless stripe detailing that brings texture and warmth to any dining setting. Its versatile design effortlessly elevates both everyday meals and special occasions.

Visit your local Pottery Barn or online at potterybarn.com.

Weber

22" Original Kettle Premium Charcoal Grill - $249

Kettle Smart Ring - $279

Nothing says summer or the Fourth of July like a backyard barbecue! The Weber Original Kettle Charcoal Grill has been at the center of family gatherings and summer celebrations, and now that experience is getting an upgrade with the Smart Ring temperature control insert!

Designed for 22-inch Kettle charcoal grills, the Smart Ring allows you to monitor low-and-slow favorites like ribs or brisket from your phone while maintaining your target cooking temperature, making those long cooks a little less stressful and a lot more predictable.

The Kettle Smart Ring is available exclusively at weber.com.

Mi Niña

Jalapeño Agave Tortilla Chip

Organic Blue Corn Sea Salt Tortilla Chip

Pico de Gallo Tortilla Chip

Jarred salsas

When Chef Jaime Mammamo’s wife, who is Mexican, couldn’t find tortillas in the U.S. that tasted like the ones she grew up with, the couple decided to start making their own. They focused on traditional preparation methods, 100% organic white corn, filtered water, and lime, as well as the flavors and textures missing from most mainstream options.

Today, Mi Niña is known for its culturally authentic approach paired with modern ingredient standards. They are made with 100% organic white corn, no artificial flavors or preservatives, and thoughtfully sourced ingredients.

Available at grocery, club, and convenience stores and independent retailers nationwide or mininatortilla.com for a store near you.

Funfetti

Pillsbury Funfetti Stars & Stripes Sprinkle Cake Mix

Pillsbury Funfetti Stars & Stripes Red Swirl Cake Mix

Trio of Frostings – White, Blue and Red Vanilla Frosting

· Pillsbury Funfetti is helping families celebrate America's 250th birthday in delicious style with the launch of its new Funfetti Stars & Stripes lineup! Featuring festive cake mixes and vibrant frostings in patriotic colors, the new products make it easy to create eye-catching desserts for Fourth of July gatherings and beyond.

At the center of the lineup is the Funfetti Stars & Stripes Sprinkle Cake Mix (15.25 oz), delivering Pillsbury's signature moist texture with colorful candy bits and simple, easy-to-follow instructions. Also joining the lineup is the Pillsbury Funfetti Stars & Stripes Red Swirl Cake Mix (15.25 oz), which includes separate red and white cake pouches that swirl together to create a striking, bakery-style design when baked.

Shop at your local Walmart or walmart.com.

For more information, visit @momhint on Instagram and TikTok.

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