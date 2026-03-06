Shelley Irwin Fun Run returns for second year

WGVU Public Media radio personality Shelley Irwin has been an avid runner for years, but following the success of the inaugural "Shelley Irwin Fun Run" last year, this year's run is critical in supporting WGVU's lifelong learning, public-service reporting, and community engagement in West Michigan following the recent cuts in public media funding by Congress.

This year's Fun Run will take place April 25 at Millennium Park in Grand Rapids. The run will feature a non-timed 5K, two-mile walk, or one-mile dog walk and kids run. The 5K begins at 10 A.M. and the two-mile walk begins at 10:05 A.M. All runs have different tracks within the park, ensuring that the event is open to all.

There is a $35 registration fee to participate in the Fun Run, with each participant receiving a WGVU baseball cap, refreshments before and after the race, as well as a Bloody Mary bar and charcuterie table. A virtual 5K option is also available for a $25 registration fee. More information including registration can be found on runsignup.com. All event proceeds will benefit WGVU Public Media.

Shelley sat down with Michelle to share more about the event and how the community can continue supporting WGVU during this time.

