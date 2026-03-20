Shanthi Appelo shares ways to dress a salad like a pro

A great salad isn't just about fresh greens and tasty toppings. It's also how you dress it. In fact, having too much dressing, uneaven coating, soggy leaves, or flavor pooling at the bottom can turn any salad into something unappetizing.

BCBS of Michigan registered dietitian and health & wellness spokesperson, Shanthi Appelo, visited the Morning Mix to share about how to dress the bowl and leaves to level up your salads!

Before you pour anything, think about what kind of dressing you’re using and what kind of greens are in your bowl. Creamy dressings like ranch, Caesar, tahini or yogurt-based dressings are heavier by nature. They cling well, but can easily overwhelm delicate leaves.

These work best with sturdy greens such as:



Romaine

Kale

Cabbage

Hearty mixed greens



They can handle the weight and won’t collapse under thick dressings.

Vinaigrettes are lighter and more fluid, making them perfect for tender leaves.

They pair best with:



Arugula

Butter lettuce

Spring mix

Spinach

Frisée



Because vinaigrettes are lighter, they enhance these greens without flattening them.

When using a creamy dressing, dress the bowl first. Here is how to do that:



Always start with dry greens when dressing a salad. Add a spoonful or two of dressing to the bottom of a large bowl. Use a spoon to spread it around the sides. Add your greens on top. Toss with hands gently until coated. Hands are best, but tongs work if you don’t want to get too messy.

Why this works:



Prevents heavy clumps of dressing

Creates an even, light coating

Less dressing overall

Keeps greens from getting soggy



This technique is especially effective with romaine and other sturdy lettuces, giving you a restaurant-style finish without drowning the salad.

When using vinaigrette, dress the greens directly. Here's how to do that:



Add your greens to a large bowl. Drizzle a small amount of vinaigrette over the top. Toss gently with hands. Taste and add more if needed.

Start with less than you think. You can always add more, but you can’t take it away.

Why this works:



Light vinaigrettes spread easily

Delicate greens absorb flavor quickly

Prevents over-saturating tender leaves



If you’re using a vinaigrette on romaine or other structured greens, there’s one extra step that makes a big difference: emulsification. Without emulsifying, oil and vinegar separate. When poured over sturdy leaves, the liquid slides right off, leaving uneven flavor and puddles at the bottom.

How to emulsify:



Shake in a jar with a lid. Whisk vigorously in a bowl. Blend briefly with an immersion blender.

Emulsifying agent helps the dressing stay emulsified and creates a more uniform texture:



Mustard

Egg yolk

Mayonnaise

Tahini



A proper emulsion blends the oil and acid into a unified, slightly thickened dressing.

Why it matters:



Helps vinaigrette cling to firm leaves

Creates even flavor

Prevents watery bottoms

Improves texture



If you’re putting vinaigrette on romaine, kale or cabbage, always emulsify first.

No matter the dressing type, tossing technique matters. Here is the best practice for tossing:

Use clean hands or large tongs.

Lift from the bottom.

Turn over gently.

Rotate the bowl as you toss.



Avoid aggressive mixing. It bruises leaves and makes salads wilt faster. You’re aiming for lightly coated, not drenched.

Dress your salad right before eating or no more than 5 to 10 minutes ahead for sturdy greens. Dressing too early causes wilting and a soggy texture. If prepping ahead, keep dressing separate and toss at the last minute.

Focusing on prevention like healthy eating and exercise can lead to lower health care costs and more affordable insurance for all. Learn about Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan’s (BCBSM) commitment to affordability here .

For more recipes and health information, visit ahealthiermichigan.org.

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