Shanthi Appelo shares tasty grilled dessert recipes

Grilling season is here, and for those celebrating Father's Day, that means the weekend will have celebrations around the grill with classic meats such as burgers and steaks. Grilled fruits and desserts can also be part of the lineup, as grilled fruit caramelizes natural sugars and bring more nutrients to the table while keeping rich flavor intact.

BCBS of Michigan registered dietitian and health & wellness spokesperson, Shanthi Appelo, visited the Morning Mix with these delicious recipes!

Grilled Pineapple “Sundaes”

Sweet, caramelized pineapple slices become the base for this lighter take on a classic sundae. Grilling intensifies the fruit’s natural sweetness while adding a smoky depth that pairs perfectly with creamy yogurt and crunchy toppings.

Serves: 6

Difficulty: Easy

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

1 fresh pineapple, peeled, cored and sliced into rings

1 Tbsp. avocado or canola oil or spray oil

1 cup vanilla Greek yogurt or ice cream

1/4 cup chopped pecans or walnuts

Toasted coconut flakes

Fresh berries, optional

Honey drizzle, optional



Directions:

Preheat grill to medium heat. Lightly brush or spray pineapple slices with oil. Grill pineapple for 2-3 minutes per side until grill marks appear and fruit softens slightly. Place grilled pineapple slices in bowls. Top with Greek yogurt or ice cream, nuts, coconut flakes and berries. Finish with a light drizzle of honey if desired.

Honey Ricotta Peaches

Juicy grilled peaches paired with lightly sweetened ricotta create a dessert that feels elegant but comes together in minutes. The warm peaches soften on the grill and develop a rich, jam-like flavor. Peaches are naturally high in vitamin C and antioxidants, while ricotta adds satisfying protein and calcium. This dessert delivers sweetness without relying on heavy frostings or syrups.

Serves: 4

Difficulty: Easy

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

4 ripe peaches, halved and pits removed

1 Tbsp. canola or avocado oil or spray oil

1 cup ricotta cheese

1 Tbsp. honey, plus extra for drizzling

1/2 tsp. vanilla extract

Chopped pistachios

Fresh mint leaves



Directions:

Preheat grill to medium heat. Brush peach halves lightly with olive oil. Grill cut side down for 3-4 minutes until lightly charred and softened. In a small bowl, mix ricotta, honey and vanilla extract. Spoon ricotta mixture onto grilled peaches. Top with chopped nuts, mint and an extra drizzle of honey if desired.

Banana S’mores Boats

This healthier spin on s’mores delivers all the nostalgic campfire flavor with less mess and more portion control. Warm bananas become soft and caramelized while melted dark chocolate and crunchy graham cracker crumbs create the perfect finishing touch. Bananas provide potassium and fiber, while dark chocolate offers a richer flavor that allows you to use less. Individual foil packets also make serving simple for backyard gatherings.

Serves: 4

Difficulty: Easy

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

4 bananas

1/3 cup dark chocolate chips

1/4 cup crushed graham crackers

1/4 cup mini marshmallows

2 Tbsp. chopped peanuts or walnuts

Aluminum foil

Directions:

Preheat grill to medium heat. Slice each banana lengthwise through the peel, creating an opening without cutting all the way through. Stuff bananas with chocolate chips, marshmallows and nuts. Wrap each banana loosely in foil. Grill for 5-7 minutes until bananas soften and chocolate melts. Remove from grill and top with graham cracker crumbs before serving.

Focusing on prevention like healthy eating and exercise can lead to lower health care costs and more affordable insurance for all. Learn about Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan’s (BCBSM) commitment to affordability here .

For more recipes and health information, visit ahealthiermichigan.org.

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