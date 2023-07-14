Shadblow Theatre presents 'Cinderella'

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Calling all princes and princesses! Shadblow Theatre will be putting on a production of "Cinderella" throughout the month of July, along with a special event to get close and personal with all the characters of the classic fairy tale.

With the unforgettable music by Rodgers & Hammerstein, this is the perfect show to see with the whole family.

Performances of "Cinderella" will take place at Jenison Center for the Arts on July 14-15 & 20-22 at 7:30 p.m., as well as July 16 & 23 at 2 p.m.

Guests are also cordially invited to a magical tea party with Cinderella and her enchanting friends on July 22 at 5:30 p.m. Experience the enchantment of the fairy tale world, delightful surprises, and the opportunity to dress up in royal attire. This magical tea party will include:



Meet and greet with Cinderella and her friends

Enjoy a splendid tea party with delectable treats, finger sandwiches, veggies, and beverages

Experience interactive, enchanting musical numbers from the show up close

Magical photograph opportunity with Cinderella and the Prince (Be sure to bring your camera!)

Receive a special gift from Cinderella and Fairy Godmother

Tickets to the show are not included with the tea party.

More information on "Cinderella" and other upcoming shows can be found at shadblowtheatre.org.