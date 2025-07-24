Seven-year-old Michigander earns finalist spot for Colossal's Jr. Ranger title

Seven-year-old Isabella Cicchelli from Northern Michigan is a finalist for the 2025 Colossal Jr. Ranger Competition. She is among 80,000 applicants and is now one of the top 100 kids in the United States competing for the coveted prize.

If Isabella wins, she has the chance to win the Jr. Ranger title, $20,000, an appearance in Ranger Rick magazine, and a chance to learn alongside conservationist Jeff Corwin.

She grew up as part her family's exotic animal sanctuary, Cicchelli Second Chance Rescue and Exotics, a non-profit rescue taking care of wildlife and educating children about wildlife.

She has over 90,000 followers across her social media platforms, and is hoping to secure the top spot of Jr. Ranger!

Isabella and her mother, Emily, spoke to Michelle over Zoom about wildlife conservation and the exciting contest opportunity!

Visit jr-ranger.org for more information and to vote for Isabella by tonight!

