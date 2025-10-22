Services without financial barriers: Comprehensive Therapy Center

Any developmental disability is difficult to navigate, from navigating a diagnosis to seeking treatment options. The Comprehensive Therapy Center provides children 18 months and older and adults with developmental disabilities access to speech therapy, occupational therapy, and social and emotional support.

The center, located at 2505 Ardmore Street in Grand Rapids, offers each client with individualized approaches to meet them where they are, using academic and social enrichment by play-based therapy techniques to help them thrive.

Comprehensive Therapy Center offer their services without the burden of financial barriers, ensuring that every client and their family is able to receive quality care regardless of their financial situation. The organization frequently host community fundraiser events and other donation opportunities.

Ellen Sawyer with Comprehensive Therapy Center sat down with Michelle to talk about the center as well as ways the community can get involved in upcoming events.

