Self-Care Subscription Boxes to treat yourself and put a smile on your face

Treat yourself! We all need that special something to give ourselves self-care once in a while, or perhaps there’s someone in your life who needs their spirits lifted.

Producer Lindsay joins the Morning Mix with some of her favorite subscription boxes that can help with just that.

Hopebox

Sometimes, the smallest gift can spark great joy and hope during hard times in life. That’s the mission of Hopebox: spreading hope with every box.

Send it one time, or receive one box each season.

Each box contains items from small business owners and crafters from across the country.

Contains all kinds of self-care items like snacks, candles, spa items, and so much more.

Winter box 2023 includes body wash, a face mask, a handmade gift, a mug with a cocoa bomb, and more!

Boxes cost about $60, but you get 10 or more items and a personalized note each month. A great value!

Tea Runners

Seasonal depression can affect many during Michigan winters when it’s cloudy and chilly all the time.

For me, nothing lifts my spirits more than curling up in a blanket and sipping a hot cup of tea.

Tea Runners is a subscription tea service with four boxes to choose from.

Or, cater a box each month and choose between 350 plus featured teas on their website so you get exactly what you want.

Each box comes with four pouches of loose-leaf tea (30 to 40 cups per box) and comes with tasting notes and brewing instructions for optimum flavor.

The first box is $18, then $25 for every box after.

Crumble Crate

My form of self-care is baking and sharing those goods with others (if I don’t eat them all by myself).

Crumble Crate features everything you need for a new mouthwatering creation.

Each box contains premeasured dry ingredients, plus specialty baking tools so you can enjoy baking without worrying about how it’ll turn out. If you like it, keep the recipe card so you can make it again!

Order month to month, or get special subscriptions.

Boxes start at $33.

Small Packages

Brighten your or someone else’s day with a Small Package.

One-of-a-kind, custom-designed boxes carrying brands from women-owned small businesses from across the country.

Come in a variety of themes including Holiday Gift Box, Food, Self Care, Birthday, Date Night, and more. Or create your own custom box with item features.

The Cozy Box contains a mug, toffee, hot cocoa, a candle, and playing cards.

Boxes start at $40.