Self-care items perfect for parents

Finally, the kids are back to school and parents now have the time to focus on themselves.

Lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French shares some great ways to pamper and spoil ourselves this fall.

Lifeable

Vitamin C (Adult) - $14.99 | Magnesium Citrate (Adult)- $19.99 | Vitamin B12 (Adult) - $14.99 | Calcium Magnesium + Vitamin D3 (Adult)- $14.99 | Zinc 50mg (Adult)- $14.99

· Lifeable, the great-tasting gummy vitamin company, believes staying healthy is an important part of living life to the fullest, and that's helped by having a strong immune system, keeping stress in check and having enough energy to get through the day - which is more important than ever as we head back to school, places of work and into the busy holiday season.

· Many people don't get enough of their vitamins through food, so having naturally flavored gummy vitamins is a tasty way to get the recommended daily amount of vitamins and minerals that can help boost the immune system , and thanks to Lifeable's bursting with flavor taste, it makes it easy to remember to take these healthy gummy vitamins every day!

amika:

The Kure Intense Bond Repair Mask - $18 - $52

· This reparative, ultra-moisturizing deep treatment has been clinically proven to transform damaged, dry, and unruly hair after one use using sea buckthorn, Bond Cure Technology, vegan proteins and plant butters.

· Repair damage, strengthens, and brings back dry, damaged hair from the breaking point while preventing future damage.

· Cruelty-free and vegan.

Makanai Beauty

Goldays 24 Karat Gold Mask ($200) & Perfector Sheets ($25 - $59) | Skin Jewel Oil Serum - $50

· One of Japan's first clean beauty brands.

· All products made in Japan with Japanese ingredients.

· Makanai Goldays 24 Karat Gold Mask and 24 Karat Gold Perfector

o Sheets are made from 100% pure Yoshitaka Gold Leaf

o Ultimate at-home facial treatment

o Calms, rejuvenates and leaves a beautiful luminosity on the skin.

o Reduces the breakdown of elastin and restores elasticity of skin tissues, making skin firm and toned.

· Makanai Skin Jewel Oil Serum

o Nutrient-rich, botanical oil blend infused with 24 karat gold flakes to improve elasticity.

o Premium-grade NUT, PLANT, and SEED oils to nourish and restore dewiness and skin glow.

Loftie

Loftie Alarm Clock - $149

· Since the launch of Loftie last year, it has become apparent that people are ready to leave their cellphone at the bedroom door.

· Customers are flocking to the Loftie alarm clock because it promotes a better tech/life balance without compromising on special features.

· Although there is an app, you can access all of Loftie's custom content, like sound baths, mediation, and ambient noise, directly from the device itself.

· Stop mindless scrolling before bed, open your eyes and not your email in the morning.

· Loftie's software is constantly updating so you will always have the latest features and custom content.

