Seek care virtually during cold and flu season with Spectrum Health

Cold and flu season has arrived, so there may be a time when people need to seek the advice of a medical professional.

Dr. Kristopher Brenner from Spectrum Health discusses options on how people can get the best care they need through their facility.

In addition to primary care visits, urgent care, and the emergency department, Spectrum Health offers virtual visits. Through their OnDemand Virtual Urgent Care, patients can have access to medical consultation 24/7. Patients can also schedule video visits with their primary care provider or office.

OnDemand virtual urgent care can be accessed in three easy steps—download the Spectrum Health app, select On-Demand Virtual Visit, and patients will be connected to a provider in 10-15 minutes.

E-Visits can be accessed once people are logged in to the Spectrum Health app, allowing them to submit a questionnaire with symptoms to a provider without the need for an in-person or video visit. E-Visits can give consults about the following:



Allergies

Cough/cold/flu

COVID-19 symptoms

Diarrhea

Eye Irritations

Headache

Heartburn

Insect Bite

Nausea

Ear Pain

Rash

Sinus Problems

Sore Throat

Urinary Symptoms

Medical providers encourage trying virtual visits to avoid long wait times at their medical facilities. However, during the consultation, they will encourage patients to come in person to seek care if they deem it necessary.

Learn more about virtual and E-Visits by heading to spectrumhealth.org.

