Seek adventure and fortune this summer during Trail.Club's Treasure Hunt

While the puzzles keep changing, the prizes remain amazing! Trail.Club is hosting another monthly scavenger hunt with a big cash prize waiting for someone clever enough to find it.

Trail.Club is an initiative that grants people and organizations funds to support their unique ideas and experiences along the trails in the community. The goal is to get people active outdoors and take advantage of West Michigan's nature trails.

At the beginning of each month, Trail.Club will release a hint of where a special treasure box will be. The treasure zones are no further than 45 minutes outside downtown Grand Rapids and are easy to spot from the trails.

The first party to find the treasure box will see a coin inside, which can be traded into Trail.Clubs for $1,000. For those who find the treasure box and the coin is already gone, be sure to collect a sticker! Post a photo with the sticker on socials with #trailclubtreasurehunt to be entered to win more cool prizes.

Trail.Club Treasure Hunt will take place each month from now through July.

