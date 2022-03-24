See why Delight in Design is ready to remodel your summer cottage

The Cottage and Lakefront Living Show in Grand Rapids kicks off on Friday! Whether you own a cottage or are looking to rent or buy, or maybe your primary home is on the water, the show has everything for those wanting to live their life on the water.

Jessica and Cate from Delight in Designs, one of the vendors featured at the show, joined the Fox 17 Morning Mix to show their designs and what makes them stand out from other remodeling companies out there.

Delight in Designs specializes in interior design, home staging, and remodeling. They take pride in taking a client's vision for their home and transforming it into a 5-star space that is completely unique to their likes and dislikes. Plus, they'll

The Cottage and Lakefront Living Show will take place on the following dates and times:



Friday, March 25 | Noon – 9 p.m. Saturday, March 26 | 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Sunday, March 27 | 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Advance online opening day tickets cost $10. Starting March 24, tickets cost $12 for adults, $5 for kids, and children under 5 get in for free.

For an event schedule or to learn more, visit showspan.com/clg.