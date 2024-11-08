See what's happening at The Playhouse at White Lake this fall

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The summer theater season may be over, but there is still plenty of engagement and entertainment happening at the Playhouse at White Lake going into the fall season.

The community is still celebrating the huge renovation of the 108-year-old building, with all kinds of upcoming events, especially aimed at kids and teens.

CIRCUS Pop! The Giant Bubble Circus

Saturday, November 9

Prepare to be mesmerized by Circus Pop! The Giant Bubble Show, featuring the extraordinary talents of Logan Jimenez. This thrilling one-man extravaganza combines world-class bubble artistry, magic, circus skills, and comedy, promising an unforgettable experience for children of all ages.

Musical Theatre Dance Workshop for Youth

Saturday, November 16

Choreographer Lauren Sawson returns for another one-day immersive to teach a fun and fabulous dance along to an adventurous and hero-inspired tune.

The workshop is meant for kids ages 5-15, and registration is $20.

Register for this workshop here.

Jane Austen's Birthday Celebration:

Saturday, December 14

Enjoy a delightful English tea service, engaging trivia, followed by a screening of the 2005 version of Pride and Prejudice.

Please bring a wrapped book to exchange with fellow guests; this book does not have to be new, in fact dog-eared tomes are preferred.

The Playhouse at White Lake is located at 304 S Mears in Whitehall. Learn more about these event and more by visiting theplayhouseatwhitelake.org.

