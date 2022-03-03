See what Williams has to offer at the West Michigan Home & Garden Show

The doors are open at the West Michigan Home and Garden Show, where DIY enthusiasts can look at a wide assortment of items to improve their homes and gardens. For those specifically looking to remodel or upgrade their kitchen or bathroom, Williams Kitchen & Bath will be at the expo showing all the latest equipment and design trends for the home.

Williams Kitchen & Bath is Michigan-owned and fully staffed with professional and knowledgeable designers who are ready to assist people with their kitchen and bath projects. Williams offers an extensive inventory of kitchen and bath cabinetry, hardware, countertops, and a diverse range of plumbing products. In addition to the vast inventory of stocked products, they also offer numerous non-stock collections and custom styles that will fit any budget or style.

Find them at Booth #1410 at the Home & Garden Show, or check out their two locations in Grand Rapids and Kentwood.

Learn more about what they have to offer by visiting williamskitchen.com or calling (616)-771-0505.

West Michigan Home and Garden Show will take place March 3-6.

Tickets for the West Michigan Home and Garden Show cost $12 for adults, $5 for kids, and $18 for a multi-day ticket.

See a complete schedule of events and vendors at grhomeshow.com.