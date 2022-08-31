See these new shows announced for September at Soaring Eagle properties

Soaring Eagle always has something fun happening at their water park, hotel, and casino.

September is National Honey Month, and Soaring Eagle is celebrating all things honey this weekend! On September 2 and 3, there will be a Bee Themed craft going on in the lobby. Game-wise there will be "pin the bee on the hive" and a "honey bee maze."

Join Soaring Eagle Waterpark if you dare for the Spooktacular Buffet every Friday and Saturday at the Family Restaurant starting September 30. Not only will there be food, but get ready for crystal engravings, face painting, balloon twisting, Baffling Bill the magician, trick-or-treating, and so much more.

Come see Wiz Khalifa and G-Easy at Soaring Eagle properties. A military kid, Khalifa spent most of his childhood bouncing around before settling in Pittsburgh. He started releasing mixtapes around 2005, racking up an increasingly high-profile set of features before breaking through with 2011's Rolling Papers.

Alice in Chains, Breaking Benjamin, Bush, and Plush come to Soaring Eagle's outdoor stage on September 23. Alice in Chains is an American rock band from Seattle, formed in 1987 by guitarist and vocalist Jerry Cantrell and Drummer Sean Kinney. They rose to international fame as part of the grunge movement of the early 90s and have sold over 30 million records worldwide. Tickets are still available to purchase.

Get ready for Bourbon and Bacon on September 24. Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort will transform its Entertainment Hall into a delicious sampling fest! Try tastes of bacon-themed food from the area's top restaurants along with a drink pack of top spirits and mixers. For VIPs, it's $125 at the door, which opens at 6 p.m. General admission

is $75 at the door, and doors open at 6:30.

R&B group Jodeci is coming to Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort on November 4. The four-member group hails from Charlotte, North Carolina, and spent their younger days touring the south singing gospel music. Some of their top songs include "Forever My Lady" and "Every Moment."

Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds is heading to Mt. Pleasant on November 11. He's one of the most celebrated creative forces in music history. As a recording artist, songwriter, and producer, he has won 12 Grammy awards to date. Babyface is the only producer to have ever won the "Producer of the Year" category four times, three times out of which were in consecutive years. Tickets for this show go on sale on Saturday.

Hunks The Show is coming to Soaring Eagle Casino on November 12. Hunks The Show showcases interactive, choreographed routines to thumping beats and dazzling light shows. Come and see the number one tour in the world, and find out what the fuss is about.

To get tickets to these shows and to check out others, go to etix.com or the Soaring Eagle Box Office.

This segment is sponsored by Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel.