See real artifacts from the famous "unsinkable" ship at Titanic: The Exhibition

112 years after the sinking of the Titanic, the story still captivates many: from the pomp and circumstance surrounding the "unsinkable" ship to the stories of survival after it hit an iceberg. Now there's a chance to dive deeper into the story this summer at a brand-new exhibit in Chicago, Titanic: The Exhibition.

Mark Lach, Creative Producer for the exhibit, came in-studio with artifacts from the famous ship. Lach is knowledgeable about the artifacts and shared his exciting and emotional dive to the bottom of the North Atlantic Ocean to see the wreck of the RMS Titanic.

Inside the exhibit, take on the name of a real passenger and discover their individual stories as told through the relics of the past. Hundreds of artifacts from the Titanic and her sister ships tell the latest details of the Titanic’s sinking and discovery. Embark on an immersive, interactive tour of the Titanic with vast, jaw-dropping recreations of the ship’s interior and exterior. Visit the dock from where the Titanic first sailed, explore the galleries and boiler room, look inside a millionaire’s suite, and see the Grand Staircase with your own eyes.

Guests can also glimpse at how it felt to discover the sunken remains of the Titanic. Walk above a sea floor complete with sand and broken artifacts, see what the teams saw during their dives, and enjoy a VR experience providing a new perspective on the ship’s downfall.

Titanic: The Exhibition is on display at Westfield Old Orchard Shopping Center in Skokie, Illinois now through July 7.

