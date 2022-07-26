See how City Built Brewing is celebrating Beer City USA's 10th anniversary

Free hotel stays, spending cash, and some of the best craft beer in the country are all being awarded through Experience GR's Beer City Giveaway, including an experience from City Built Brewing.

The co-founder of City Built Brewing, Edwin Collazo, joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to talk about the special brews and events the brewery is hosting this summer to celebrate Beer City USA's 10th anniversary.

For the giveaway, each week now through August 31, one lucky winner will be selected to receive a Beer City USA package. The prize package includes an only-in-Grand Rapids beer experience, a hotel stay, local attraction, admissions, and spending money.

Anyone 21 years and older who is registered on the Beer City Brewsader® app can enter starting now thru August 30.

To enter the giveaway and view full prizes and terms, visit BeerCityGiveaway.com.