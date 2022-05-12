See how Berger Chevy has been serving customers for nearly 100 years

Berger Chevrolet partnered with Fox 17 as part of their Berger Gives Back Campaign, showcasing numerous local non-profits and businesses they support in West Michigan. Now, it's time to turn the camera back onto them to highlight what they do at their dealership.

Berger Chevrolet does so much more than buy and lease vehicles, they are a one-stop-shop for all things vehicle-related. They have a service center, collision center, repair shop, and more.

Customers can even pick up and drop off their vehicles after business hours for repairs. All they need to do is drop off the keys and vehicle at the Bergery Chevy service kiosk, and they'll work on it the very next day when they open again.

Berger Chevrolet has been serving West Michigan's automotive needs since 1925. For nearly 100 years, their team has worked hard to support the West Michigan community in any way they can.

Sponsored by Berger Chevrolet.