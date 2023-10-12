Watch Now
See amazingly details pumpkin carvings and ice sculptures by Ice Guru Events

Posted at 12:05 PM, Oct 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-12 12:05:53-04

Want to see the largest pumpkin ever carved in West Michigan? It's over 1600 pounds, and Randy from Ice Guru Events is going to turn it into a masterpiece!

Until you get to see that happen yourself, check out these amazing creations he brought to the Fox 17 Patio!

Come check out the amazing pumpkin and ice sculpture carvings at various places and events across West Michigan:

  • October 14-15: Michigan's Adventure
  • October 21: John Ball Zoom
  • October 27: Rosa Parks Circle

Discover more events and sculptures aticebrigade.com.

