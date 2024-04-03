Michigan is an amazing state surrounded by freshwater, gorgeous beaches, cultural gems, and many bizarre stories. There's a new guidebook that will teach readers about those stories, people, places, and history that make the Mitten State a wonderful place to explore.

"Secret Michigan: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure," by Michigan native Amy Piper, pulls back the curtain to reveal secrets some Michiganders don’t want readers to know.

Explore weird museums where you can have your picture taken holding a human skull, wonderful natural beauty where rafting over clear springs reveals the trout below, and obscure shipwrecks settled deep in shipwreck alleys.

Learn about the people who made history in the Great Lakes State—like a hall-of-fame rock band that turned around a small-town football team’s losing season, the first Black woman to sue a White man and win, and a man who survived the atomic bomb on Nagasaki.

"Secret Michigan: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure" is available wherever books are sold.