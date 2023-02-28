Watch Now
Second Dance opening prom dress pop-up shop in Woodland Mall

Posted at 11:58 AM, Feb 28, 2023
Spring is coming, and so is prom! For those looking for a prom dress for their teen, Second Dance Bridal and Formal Consignment is opening a pop-up prom dress store for the 2023 prom season.

Second Dance is a local woman-owned & operated small business from Grand Rapids. All dresses have been hand-picked by a variety of different designers from their team, fitting all body types and sizes.

The pop-up will open on March 1 at 11 a.m. inside Woodland Mall across from Victoria's Secret. The shop will remain open until May 1.

To learn more, visit prompopup.com or call 616-240-7938.

