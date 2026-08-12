Second Beers at the Bridge concert in Ada this Friday

Beers at the Bridge is Ada's outdoor summer concert series, bringing the community together for an evening of live music. Following a first concert in June, Beers at the Bridge's second concert of the summer will be held Friday, August 14 at Legacy Park in Ada Village from 6 to 9 P.M.

Prior Noon will take the stage, and the event will also feature kids activities as well as food and beverage options with $5 drink tickets. There is no separate admission to view the concert, although guests are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs.

Ada Township DDA Director Kevin Austin and Prior Noon bassist Drew Struckmeyer visited the Morning Mix to share more.

Visit adamichigan.org for more information. You can also RSVP to the event on Facebook.

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