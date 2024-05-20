Watch Now
Sean Patton returns to Grand Rapids for "The Material Tour" on May 23

Posted at 11:08 AM, May 20, 2024
Need a laugh? Have a night out at Midtown GR as Sean Pattson comes back to Grand Rapids for “The Material Tour” on May 23.

Sean Pattson is a comedian based in New York, performing in comedy clubs and festivals across the world. Pattson originally was supposed to perform in Grand Rapids in 2023, but had to cancel the show due to being too ill to perform.

He's performed on Comedy Central’s Live at Gotham, Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, Conan, and Comedy Central’s The Half Hour. His special Number One is currently streaming on Peacock.

The show will be opened by Ice Cold Comedian Mike Logan, along with

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Purchase tickets at themidtowngr.com.

