Science Moms shares tips on how to handle extreme heat and keep kids hydrated

There is no doubt weather patterns are changing. From rising temperatures to more extreme storms, this is impacting the world in different ways. We need to adapt and change not only to try and help slow this progression but to protect ourselves and our families.

The Science Moms are a non-partisan, non-profit group of climate scientist moms hoping to educate and empower other mothers, showing them how to make a difference.

With extreme heat impacting Michigan this summer, scientist Dr. Lisa Patel joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to share creative ways to encourage kids to drink more water, and signs of dehydration parents need to know.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok