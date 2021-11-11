"School Knights" live show brings college tour experience to prospective students

For the past 18 months everyone has had to adapt to the way they do things, resulting in many people and businesses going virtual. At Calvin University, the admissions team and a team of creative students have thought of a new, engaging way to get current and prospective students in-the-know about the school without leaving their home with a live show called "School Knights."

Calvin junior and Chicago native, Joey Snella, hosts the show, along with a different guest co-hosts each week. The goal of the show is to engage prospective students about various aspects of life at Calvin and answer questions they receive live.

"School Knights" is streamed live on YouTube every Thursday at 6 p.m. EST.

For more information, visit calvin.edu.