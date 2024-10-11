Scary-Good Halloween Drinks

Costumes, candy, and cocktails! Nate Blury from Drink GR stopped by the Fox 17 Morning Mix to make several drinks that'll be perfect for Halloween Eve.

Black Widow



4 fresh blackberries, plus more for serving

3/4 oz. fresh lime juice

2 oz. mezcal

1 oz. Concord grape juice

3/4 oz. simple syrup

Ice

Ginger beer, for topping off

Bay leaf, for serving

Directions:Step 1: In a cocktail shaker, muddle blackberries and lime juice until berries are broken down, 10 to 20 seconds.

Step 2: Add mezcal, grape juice, and simple syrup. Fill shaker with ice, cover, and vigorously shake until outside of shaker is very frosty, about 20 seconds.

Step 3: Double-strain by straining drink into a fine-mesh strainer held directly above an ice-filled glass. Double straining ensures a smooth, seedless drink. The fine-mesh strainer will catch any rouge seeds during the muddling process.

Step 4: Top off with ginger beer. Garnish with bay leaf and more blackberries.

Zombie Killer



1 oz. light rum

1 oz. dark rum

1 oz. apricot liquor

2 oz. orange juice

1 dash lime Bitters

1 cup ice

1 oz. Bacardi 151 Rum

orange slice and cherry, for garnish

Directions:Step 1: Combine light rum, dark rum, apricot liquor, orange juice, and bitters using a cocktail shaker.

Step 2: Pour into a large glass filled with ice. Top with the shot of Bacardi 151, then garnish with the orange slice and cherry.

Pumpkin Juice



4 c. apple cider

1 (15-oz.) can pumpkin puree

1/4 c. apricot preserves

1 tsp. pumpkin pie spice

1/2 tsp. pure vanilla extract

Directions:Step 1: In a blender, blend cider, pumpkin puree, preserves, pumpkin pie spice, and vanilla until smooth and slightly foamy, about 30 seconds.

Step 2: Pour into ice-filled glasses and serve.

