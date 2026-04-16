Savor Spring with home cook Laura Kurella

Laura Kurella is an award-winning home cook and author who has competed at the World Food Championships. She is bringing her culinary expertise to Michigan this weekend with a free cooking show, "Savor Spring". It will be Sunday, April 19 from 12 to 4 P.M. at the Sturges Young Auditorium in Sturgis. It is free to attend and open to all ages.

Attendees at the event will be able to catch a free cooking show at 2 P.M. and watch Laura create savory goods using premium and locally-sourced ingredients. There will also be an opportunity for attendees to win prizes.

Additionally, The Home Depot will offer a free floral arrangement for attendees, food trucks and live acoustic musicians will be present, and kids can burn off energy inside the bounce house.

Laura visited the Morning Mix to demo a latte recipe from her most recent cookbook, Midwest Morsels , available for purchase on Amazon. You can view the recipe below!

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