Save money and the environment with West Michigan Rideshare

It's good for the planet and your wallet! West Michigan Rideshare is a program that offers many different options when it comes to transportation around West Michigan. With a focus on reaching even more communities, West Michigan Rideshare is expanding and spreading its services.

West Michigan Rideshare offers Kent, Ottawa, and Allegan counties solutions for connecting riders trying to find a better way to manage their commutes as well as the business community seeking solutions to improve travel for employees.

The Rapid’s vanpooling program keeps people moving by offering a shared ride for people with similar commutes. The Rapid provides a vehicle, maintenance, insurance, 24-hour emergency roadside service, carwashes, and fuel - all included in a low monthly fare.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, program participants are encouraged to share a ride with others who work within the same organization. They require all riders and drivers to wear face masks, and each group is provided with essential PPE supplies and cleaning products for the vehicle.

For anyone who is interested in learning more about their services or signing up, visit wmrideshare.org for van and carpooling options.

Or visit ridetherapid.org for more information about the regular bus system.

