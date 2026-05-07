Save 15% on your home's next cleaning with Modernistic

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As West Michigan residents embark on their spring cleaning, the best place to begin is your home's carpet. Serving as a large air filter, it has been collecting dirt, dust, allergens, winter salt, and more, leading to trapping allergens and bacteria for an extended period of time. Not only does it affect your carpet's appearance, but it can also affect your home residents' health.

Modernistic not only help clean carpets, but also home's upholstery with truck-mounted hot water extraction, helping to break down dirt and bacteria. That breakdown also goes beyond carpets and upholstery with their tile and grout cleaning.

Modernistic also cleans air ducts, certified by the IICRC and NADCA.

For a free estimate or to schedule a cleaning, call (800) 627-5080 or visit them online at modernistic.com. Use promo code MORNINGMIX15 for 15% off residential carpet, upholstery, tile, and air duct cleaning. This offer valid through May 30, 2026.

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