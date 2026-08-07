Saugatuck Theatre presents "Once"

The Saugatuck Center for the Arts is a multidisciplinary arts organization that creates community and connection through entertainment, education, and engagement within the arts. The world-class theater is presenting the musical "Once" this month, with performances running through August 30 with both evening and matinee performances available.

"Once" is a Tony award-winning musical written by the late Glen Hansard, telling the story of busker Guy and his journey of healing through music and friendship with a Czech woman named Girl. SCA's production of "Once" is also unique in that the entire score is performed by every actor, doubling as musicians from the stage with no orchestra pit. Every performance is also created from the ground up, including choreography and costuming.

SCA artistic director Kurt Stamm and Zack Zaromatidis, portraying Guy, visited the Morning Mix to talk about the show and give a performance!

The Saugatuck Theatre is located at 400 Culver Street. Visit sc4a.org for more information and to purchase tickets.

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