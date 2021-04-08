Watch
Saugatuck opens new social district

Saugatuck now has a social district
Posted at 11:29 AM, Apr 08, 2021
The Saugatuck Douglas Area Convention and Visitor Bureau announced the opening of a new social district in Saugatuck’s riverfront shopping district area.

The social district offers a way for people to enjoy food, drink, and safe socialization outdoors during the pandemic in an effort to boost traffic to businesses and restaurants.

Saugatuck has 20 eligible restaurants, bars, and breweries within the boundaries of the downtown social district.

Saugatuck Social District Map

The area will be open from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m., seven days a week.

The social district will remain open until the end of May, just prior to Memorial Day weekend.

