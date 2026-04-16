Samplefest returns to Kingma's Market

Kingma's Market has been a Grand Rapids staple for 90 years, carrying Michigan-made products along their aisles. The market is bringing back "Samplefest", an afternoon featuring locally made food and products that attendees can learn more about the brands and sample the them. This year's Samplefest will be April 18 from 11 A.M. to 3 P.M.

New this year, a granola product will debut in collaboration between The Gluten Free Brothers and Hudson Henry Granola to debut a healthy, gluten-free granola product that can be purchased at Kingma's.

The event is free to attend and open to all ages. Kingma's owner Alan Hartline sat down with Michelle to share more about Samplefest.

Kingma's Market is located at 2225 Plainfield Ave. Visit kingmasmarket.com for more.

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