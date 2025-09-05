Samaritas to host "meet your neighbor" community event

Samaritas prioritize putting people first, working together to ensure that clients and community members feel safe, welcome, and included. They serve foster children and domestic adoption, while also assisting family units and refugees.

The organization is holding a free open house Tuesday, September 9 on the lawn at their Grand Rapids location at 2080 Union Avenue. Street parking is available at 600 Burton Street.

The family-friendly event will last from 4:30 P.M. to 7 P.M. Food as well as family-friendly games and activities will be available. Networking opportunities and more information about Samaritas' resources will also be present.

Tika McCoy, Samaritas Community Engagement and Recruitment Specialist, visited the Morning Mix to discuss the event as well as how the greater Grand Rapids community can assist foster care kids in the area.

Visit samaritas.org for more information, or follow them on Facebook. You can also RSVP to the event on Facebook.

