Samaritas Senior Living offers new program for residents with dementia

There are many reasons why the older generation moves out of their homes. Sometimes it's just too big for what they need, and other times it's because they need additional help or care.

Samaritas Senior Living now offers a new program specifically for dementia care. Dayna Roe, Director of Memory Care for Samaritas Grand Rapids, discusses how the Dementia Capable Care program will impact dementia residents at their facility.

At Samaritas Senior Living communities, the staff is committed to an active program of memory care to enhance the quality of life for the residents and provide comfort and understanding for their loved ones.

Their care focuses on the person, not the disease. The staff understands each person's needs, history, personality, faith, and values. The staff then uses this information to guide them on how to meet the resident's physical, emotional, cognitive, spiritual, and social needs.

