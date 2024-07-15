Sam Bernstein Law Firm releases 4th season of "The Call Sam Chopper Shop"

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

If you have lived in Michigan for any amount of time, you've heard of the Sam Bernstein Law Firm. However, not many know about "The Call Sam Chopper Shop," a project that was inspired by the firm's motorcycle clients.

The show has raised tens of thousands of dollars for Michigan veterans, and the firm has released its fourth season of the show.

In the show, professionals create a custom bike purposely built for the motorcycling world's biggest fan and enthusiast.

Darren McCarty returns to host the show, taking viewers through the bike-building process. Along with other special guests, viewers can watch as they build a one-of-a-kind motorcycle that is sure to turn heads and impress!

The project is meant to bring bikers together all while supporting Michigan veterans who have selflessly served our nation. Our firm is constantly in awe of the unrelenting determination and positive outlook of both our clients and our veterans.

Learn more by visiting callsam.com/chopper-shop.

