Sam Bernstein Law Firm: PFAS Contamination Lawsuits

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

PFAS— or "forever chemicals"— have been found to give life-long and life-changing circumstances to people who consume them. The number of incidents is increasing in West Michigan, and the lawyers and Sam Bernstein Law Firm are ready to fight for those who have been affected.

What are PFAS and where is the contamination in West MI?

PFAS are per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, commonly referred to as “forever chemicals”. These chemicals are widely utilized for their resistance to heat, water, and grease, and are found in a range of products, including non-stick cookware, waterproof clothing, aqueous film-forming foams (AFFFs), and certain food packaging materials. Due to their high chemical stability and bioaccumulative properties, PFAS are persistent in the environment and the human body, which has raised significant environmental and public health concerns. Michigan has been a focal point in addressing PFAS contamination due to high-profile cases involving industrial discharge and contaminated water systems across Michigan. Unfortunately, PFAS contamination has been found throughout most of Western Michigan.

How do I know if I’ve been exposed to PFAS?

Michigan residents may be at risk if they previously lived or currently live near identified contamination sites, including former tannery locations like those in Rockford. West Michigan areas, including parts of Kent County and Kalamazoo County, have also reported PFAS contamination in municipal water supplies and private wells. The sad reality is that most zip codes within West Michigan have PFAS contamination. The Michigan PFAS Action Response Team (MPART) provides resources and testing information to help residents determine their exposure levels.

What health problems are linked to PFAS exposure?

PFAS exposure has been linked to kidney cancer, testicular cancer, liver cancer, thyroid cancer and ulcerative colitis.

What should people with these conditions do if they think it could have been caused by PFAS?

We believe that litigation involving individual claims on behalf of people who were exposed to PFAS contamination and who were diagnosed with kidney, testicular, liver, or thyroid cancer OR ulcerative colitis might provide an opportunity to hold PFAS polluters accountable. The same defendants that paid billions of dollars to municipalities to clean up the toxic pollution they caused may now have to pay individuals they harmed. If you’ve been diagnosed with one of the cancers or ulcerative colitis, we can help determine whether it could have been caused by PFAS contamination in an area where you currently or previously lived.

How long do I have to file a claim against the manufacturers of PFAS?

Statutes of limitations for PFAS litigation vary by jurisdiction and are influenced by factors such as the discovery date of contamination or illness. In Michigan, the statute of limitations generally allows for claims to be filed within three years of discovering the harm. However, federal law may permit longer Statutes of Limitation for PFAS claims. The application of Statutes of Limitation in PFAS claims is complex so contact us for a free consultation to determine the timeline relevant to your claim. It’s best to act quickly if you think PFAS exposure could be the cause of one of these heath conditions. If you miss the deadline relevant to your, claim you will be forever barred from pursuing a claim against the PFAS manufacturers, despite how inequitable that may be.

If you think you have a case, call 1-800-CALL-SAM or visit CALLSAM.COM for a free consultation.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok