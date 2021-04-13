Salvation Army of Kent Co. hosting 7th annual Red Shield Event

Most people are familiar with the sounds of ringing bells and red kettles around the holidays, but the Salvation Army has another campaign to help raise money for families across West Michigan, the Red Shield Campaign.

The Red Sheild Campaign is the second-biggest fundraiser for Salvation Army and is a vital element in how the organization raises funds for its programs, and due to COVID-19 and social distancing protocols, the event will look different than in years past.

The 7th annual Red Shield Event will be held on Wednesday, April 14 at 6:30 p.m., and this year’s event is titled “Pivoting Through Adversity.”

The 45-minute event will highlight how The Salvation Army of Kent County’s programs and services have continued to meet the increased needs. Attendees will hear testimonials from a board member, volunteer, and clients.

Bestselling author and speaker John O’Leary will also have a timely and inspirational message about not just surviving but thriving.

Registration cost is $15. Or for $25, attendees will receive a copy of John O’Leary’s latest book.

Register online at SAKentCounty.org. Registrants will receive a link via email to view the event.

Salvation Army Kent County offers year-round programs and services, including those that provide emergency food assistance, offer housing resources and energy bill assistance, assist those struggling with substance use disorder, provide programs that impact people of all ages at the Kroc Center and Fulton Heights Corps, and support disaster victims every time catastrophe strikes.