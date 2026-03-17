Salus Collective hold support groups for parents seeking mental health resources

Navigating a mental health diagnosis involves education, resources, and connections to those who are suffering. For parents of teenagers struggling with mental illness, there may be an additional layer of navigation when the line between "typical" teenager behavior and serious mental health concerns appear blurred.

Salus Collective is an organization co-founded by parents Kristen Nitz and April Wells which helps parents of suicidal teens find the support, understanding, and community they need. It is not a place where medical diagnosis and treatment are given, but a place where those with a shared experience can come together and know that they are not alone in their child's journey.

Salus Collective will begin holding support groups starting April 28 at Cascade Christian Church at 6:30 P.M. These sessions are free to attend and open to the public.

Kristen and April sat down with Todd to share more about the organization's recent growth and how those who need help can reach out.

Visit thesaluscollective.com for more information. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

If you are experiencing a mental health crisis, help is available by calling the national suicide crisis hotline at 988.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok