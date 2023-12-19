Safety tips to keep your home fire-free this holiday season

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of FOX 17.

Fox 17 and E.S.C.A.P.E Inc. have teamed up to provide resources and educate families about fire safety in their homes called "Keep Michigan Safe." The initiative aims to prevent house fires and make sure everyone has access to smoke alarms.

Fox 17 and E.S.C.A.P.E. Inc. have teamed up with local fire departments and the American Red Cross to provide and install smoke and carbon monoxide alarms in owner-occupied homes throughout West Michigan. Michigan continues to be a leading state in the U.S. for home fire deaths. 53% of the fatal fires in 2023 have occurred in homes without working smoke alarms.

Ahead of the holiday season, the most common time for house fires to occur, E.S.C.A.P.E. Inc. shares a couple of tips on how to prevent fires or to make the home safer:



Sleep with your bedroom door closed. A closed door slows the spread of smoke and fire and allows more time to escape outside to a predetermined meeting place.

Know 2 ways out of any room.

Purchase alarms or devices that flash a lamp or shake the bed for those who are hard of hearing.

Email safe@fox17online.com to schedule a free smoke alarm or carbon monoxide installation, or call (844) 978-4400.